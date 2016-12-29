Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Has $8,730,000 Position in The Walt Disney Co. (DIS)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in The Walt Disney Co. (NYSE:DIS) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 94,016 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,590 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $8,730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DIS. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in The Walt Disney during the second quarter worth approximately $103,000. Balentine LLC increased its stake in The Walt Disney by 365.8% in the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC increased its stake in The Walt Disney by 5.0% in the second quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 1,292 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network increased its stake in The Walt Disney by 149.8% in the second quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 1,501 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Walt Disney by 57.2% in the second quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,613 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.68% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Co. (NYSE:DIS) traded up 0.25% during trading on Thursday, reaching $104.56. 6,281,782 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $101.02 and its 200-day moving average is $96.63. The company has a market capitalization of $166.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.25 and a beta of 1.22. The Walt Disney Co. has a 12 month low of $86.25 and a 12 month high of $106.75.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.06. The Walt Disney had a return on equity of 19.81% and a net margin of 16.88%. The business had revenue of $13.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The Walt Disney Co. will post $5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a yield of 1.58%. This is an increase from The Walt Disney’s previous semiannual dividend of $0.71. The Walt Disney’s payout ratio is currently 27.27%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Friday, December 16th. Piper Jaffray Cos. set a $115.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Vetr raised shares of The Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.04 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Cowen and Company set a $90.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, RBC Capital Markets reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $101.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.69.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.72, for a total value of $259,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,137,011.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 19,871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total transaction of $1,967,229.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 135,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,425,786. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

About The Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company is an entertainment company. The Company operates in four business segments: Media Networks, Parks and Resorts, Studio Entertainment, and Consumer Products & Interactive Media. The media networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, and radio networks and stations.

