Facebook’s (FB) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at SunTrust Banks Inc.

Facebook Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at SunTrust Banks Inc. in a report released on Thursday. They currently have a $142.00 price objective on the social networking company’s stock. SunTrust Banks Inc.’s target price indicates a potential upside of 21.45% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $162.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday. Vetr cut Facebook from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.19 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday. RBC Capital Markets set a $130.00 price objective on Facebook and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a report on Friday, December 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Facebook in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, forty-five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.77.

Shares of Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) traded down 0.23% during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $116.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,938,971 shares. Facebook has a 52-week low of $89.37 and a 52-week high of $133.50. The firm has a market cap of $336.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.97 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $118.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.60.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The social networking company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.12. The business earned $7 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.90 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 16.51% and a net margin of 30.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Facebook will post $4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Colin Stretch sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.27, for a total value of $96,202.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 84,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,843,945.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP David B. Fischer sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.78, for a total transaction of $4,507,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 169,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,852,163.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 19.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FB. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Facebook by 2.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 139,483,685 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $15,940,195,000 after buying an additional 3,400,653 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Facebook by 3.4% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 73,723,960 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $9,456,572,000 after buying an additional 2,402,049 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. increased its position in shares of Facebook by 2.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 61,107,258 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $7,838,228,000 after buying an additional 1,659,217 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Facebook by 2.8% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 34,067,024 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,369,777,000 after buying an additional 935,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its position in shares of Facebook by 3.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 30,413,666 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,901,161,000 after buying an additional 1,092,664 shares in the last quarter. 56.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc builds products that enable people to connect and share through mobile devices and personal computers. The Company enables people to share their opinions, ideas, photos and videos, and other activities. Its products include Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp and Oculus. Facebook is a mobile application and Website that enables people to connect, share, discover and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers.

