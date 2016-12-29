Eversource Energy (ES) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage currently has a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.30% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Eversource Energy’s systematic investments in infrastructure development projects, primarily in transmission and distribution systems, will help it to provide reliable services to its customers. The company’s focus on renewable energy generation would help it to meet renewable energy mandates by state governments and enjoy incentives offered by state and federal programs. Moreover, if the company continues to reduce operating costs like it did in the first half of 2016, margins are bound to get a boost in the upcoming quarters. Shares of the company have outperformed the broader industry in the last twelve months. However, Eversource Energy's dependence on its subsidiaries, stringent environmental regulations, and risks related to modification in state and local legislative requirements may adversely impact the company’s results.”

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ES. Deutsche Bank AG upgraded shares of Eversource Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Williams Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Barclays PLC cut their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Citigroup Inc. cut their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $61.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective (down from $64.00) on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.14.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) opened at 54.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.34 billion, a PE ratio of 19.47 and a beta of 0.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.21 and its 200-day moving average is $55.20. Eversource Energy has a 52-week low of $50.01 and a 52-week high of $60.44.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.03. The firm earned $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 8.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post $2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.35%.

In other Eversource Energy news, insider Thomas J. May sold 200,000 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.80, for a total transaction of $10,760,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 3.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,601,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,773,118,000 after buying an additional 869,556 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 1.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,233,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,092,208,000 after buying an additional 206,188 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 5.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 9,109,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,560,000 after buying an additional 474,380 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. increased its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 1.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 8,364,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,169,000 after buying an additional 131,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 1.1% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,670,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,391,000 after buying an additional 74,535 shares during the last quarter. 68.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eversource Energy, formerly Northeast Utilities, is a utility holding company engaged in the energy delivery business. The Company operates through three segments: electric distribution, electric transmission and natural gas distribution. The Company’s electric distribution segment consists of the distribution businesses, which are engaged in the distribution of electricity to retail customers in Connecticut, eastern Massachusetts, New Hampshire and western Massachusetts, and the regulated electric generation businesses.

