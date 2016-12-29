Everest Re Group Ltd. (RE) Stake Maintained by General American Investors Co. Inc.

General American Investors Co. Inc. maintained its stake in shares of Everest Re Group Ltd. (NYSE:RE) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 125,000 shares of the company’s stock at the end of the third quarter. Everest Re Group comprises 2.4% of General American Investors Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. General American Investors Co. Inc.’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $23,746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 0.9% in the second quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 3,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 27.3% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after buying an additional 1,382 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Everest Re Group during the second quarter valued at about $56,042,000. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 2.3% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 27,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,033,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 9.8% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 90.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Everest Re Group Ltd. (NYSE:RE) traded up 0.30% during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $216.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,752 shares. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $212.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $194.45. The company has a market cap of $8.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 0.48. Everest Re Group Ltd. has a 52-week low of $167.07 and a 52-week high of $219.51.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The company reported $6.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $3.29. Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 17.07%. The firm earned $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Everest Re Group Ltd. will post $18.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 28th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. This is a positive change from Everest Re Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.75%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised Everest Re Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $166.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted their price objective on Everest Re Group from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $215.20.

Everest Re Group Company Profile

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, is engaged in the underwriting of reinsurance and insurance in the United States, Bermuda and international markets. The Company’s segments include U.S. Reinsurance segment, International segment, Bermuda segment, Insurance segment and Mt. Logan Re segment.

