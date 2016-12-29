Esterline Technologies Corp. (ESL) Position Increased by IronBridge Capital Management LP

IronBridge Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Esterline Technologies Corp. (NYSE:ESL) by 15.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 68,384 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,321 shares during the period. IronBridge Capital Management LP’s holdings in Esterline Technologies Corp. were worth $5,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Princeton Alpha Management LP purchased a new position in Esterline Technologies Corp. during the third quarter valued at $250,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Esterline Technologies Corp. during the third quarter valued at $3,150,000. South Dakota Investment Council boosted its position in Esterline Technologies Corp. by 3.8% in the third quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 82,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,266,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Esterline Technologies Corp. by 0.8% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 62,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,762,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its position in Esterline Technologies Corp. by 1.5% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 13,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Esterline Technologies Corp. (NYSE:ESL) traded up 0.55% during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $91.00. 69,937 shares of the company were exchanged. Esterline Technologies Corp. has a 52 week low of $45.12 and a 52 week high of $94.73. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.63 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $88.32 and a 200 day moving average of $74.29.

Esterline Technologies Corp. (NYSE:ESL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.36. The company earned $543.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $522.13 million. Esterline Technologies Corp. had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 9.23%. Esterline Technologies Corp.’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Esterline Technologies Corp. will post $4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Esterline Technologies Corp. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Jefferies Group boosted their target price on shares of Esterline Technologies Corp. from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Esterline Technologies Corp. in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.17.

In related news, insider Gary J. Posner sold 2,389 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.90, for a total value of $221,938.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $296,072.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gary J. Posner sold 4,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.60, for a total transaction of $429,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $352,502.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Esterline Technologies Corporation is a specialized manufacturing company. The Company designs, manufactures and markets engineered products and systems for application within the industries it serves. It operates through three segments: Avionics & Controls, Sensors & Systems, and Advanced Materials.

