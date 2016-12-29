Entegris Inc. (ENTG) Receives $19.33 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Entegris Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.33.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Dougherty & Co upgraded shares of Entegris from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Entegris in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) opened at 17.90 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.08 and a 200-day moving average of $16.59. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.46 and a beta of 1.45. Entegris has a one year low of $10.37 and a one year high of $18.95.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24. The firm had revenue of $296.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.68 million. Entegris had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Entegris will post $0.91 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Gregory B. Graves sold 23,948 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $419,090.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 98,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,731,432.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Stuart Tison sold 9,532 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.65, for a total transaction of $149,175.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 101,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,586,675.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of Entegris during the second quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new position in Entegris during the second quarter worth about $111,000. Genesee Valley Trust Co. raised its position in Entegris by 6.6% in the second quarter. Genesee Valley Trust Co. now owns 12,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services Inc raised its position in Entegris by 0.5% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services Inc now owns 12,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Entegris during the third quarter worth about $197,000. Institutional investors own 98.05% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Entegris Inc. (ENTG) Receives $19.33 Consensus Target Price from Analysts” was published by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this news story on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this news story can be accessed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/29/entegris-inc-entg-receives-19-33-consensus-target-price-from-analysts/1135298.html.

Entegris Company Profile

Entegris, Inc is a developer, manufacturer and supplier of materials and solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries. The Company designs, manufactures and markets its products through two segments: Critical Materials Handling and Electronic Materials.

Receive News & Ratings for Entegris Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entegris Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.