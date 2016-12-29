Encana Corp. (ECA) Upgraded at Vetr Inc.

Vetr upgraded shares of Encana Corp. (NYSE:ECA) (TSE:ECA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning. Vetr currently has $11.87 target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on ECA. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Encana Corp. in a research note on Friday, November 4th. AltaCorp Capital raised shares of Encana Corp. from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Scotia Howard Weill cut shares of Encana Corp. from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Encana Corp. from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group AG started coverage on shares of Encana Corp. in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. They issued an outperform rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.18.

Encana Corp. (NYSE:ECA) opened at 12.10 on Monday. The company’s market cap is $11.77 billion. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.03 and its 200 day moving average is $9.93. Encana Corp. has a 1-year low of $3.00 and a 1-year high of $13.49.

Encana Corp. (NYSE:ECA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.08. Encana Corp. had a negative net margin of 40.77% and a positive return on equity of 1.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Encana Corp. will post $0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $0.015 dividend. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th. Encana Corp.’s dividend payout ratio is presently -3.97%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BB&T Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Encana Corp. by 12.2% in the second quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 19,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 2,173 shares during the period. Emerald Acquisition Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Encana Corp. during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,457,000. Oceanic Investment Management LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Encana Corp. during the second quarter valued at approximately $13,572,000. AGF Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Encana Corp. by 20.1% in the second quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 3,550,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,613,000 after buying an additional 594,538 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Encana Corp. by 1.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 933,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,276,000 after buying an additional 9,283 shares during the period. 64.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Encana Corp. Company Profile

Encana Corp is a Canada-based energy producer, which is engaged in the business of exploration, development, production and marketing of natural gas, oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The Company’s operations also include the marketing of natural gas, oil and NGLs. All of its reserves and production are located in North America.

