Empire State Realty Trust Inc. (ESRT) Stake Increased by Henderson Group PLC

Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Empire State Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 545,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 22,935 shares during the period. Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Empire State Realty Trust were worth $11,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 9.0% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 1,513 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 33.8% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 63,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after buying an additional 16,050 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 9.2% in the second quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 12,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Shinko Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 9.0% in the second quarter. Shinko Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,514,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,738,000 after buying an additional 288,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at about $423,000. 82.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Empire State Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) traded up 1.33% on Thursday, reaching $19.86. The company had a trading volume of 218,575 shares. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.58 and a beta of 0.99. Empire State Realty Trust Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.58 and a 52 week high of $22.31.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Empire State Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 123.53%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ESRT shares. TheStreet upgraded Empire State Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Empire State Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets set a $24.00 price target on Empire State Realty Trust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co. set a $20.00 price target on Empire State Realty Trust and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

Empire State Realty Trust Company Profile

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The Company owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area. The Company’s segments include Real Estate, Observatory and Other. The Real Estate segment includes the Company’s activities related to the ownership, management, operation, acquisition, repositioning and disposition of its real estate assets.

