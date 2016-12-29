Emerson Electric Co. (EMR) is Plancorp LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Plancorp LLC increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 7.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 231,549 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,054 shares during the period. Emerson Electric accounts for about 8.0% of Plancorp LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Plancorp LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $12,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 3.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,936,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,083,068,000 after buying an additional 1,270,315 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 0.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,405,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,251,000 after buying an additional 99,471 shares during the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 1.6% in the third quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 13,079,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,974,000 after buying an additional 202,009 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 4.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 12,292,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,090,000 after buying an additional 528,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 4.0% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,759,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,213,000 after buying an additional 412,593 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.81% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) traded up 0.02% on Thursday, hitting $56.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 650,866 shares. The firm has a market cap of $36.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.35 and a beta of 1.21. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $41.25 and a 12 month high of $58.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $55.99 and a 200 day moving average of $53.47.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is a positive change from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 8th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.19%.

Several research firms recently commented on EMR. TheStreet cut Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Vetr cut Emerson Electric from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $44.20 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank AG restated a “hold” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Buckingham Research upgraded Emerson Electric from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Emerson Electric currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.75.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co is engaged in offering technology and engineering together that provides solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets around the world. The company operates through five business segments: Process Management, Industrial Automation, Network Power, Climate Technologies, and Commercial & Residential Solutions.

