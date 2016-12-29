Emerald Acquisition Ltd. Has $24,344,000 Stake in International Game Technology PLC (IGT)

Emerald Acquisition Ltd. lowered its position in International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) by 6.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 998,623 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,433 shares during the period. Emerald Acquisition Ltd.’s holdings in International Game Technology PLC were worth $24,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of International Game Technology PLC by 905.5% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,601,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,435,000 after buying an additional 2,343,060 shares during the last quarter. BloombergSen Inc. increased its stake in shares of International Game Technology PLC by 17.1% in the second quarter. BloombergSen Inc. now owns 6,508,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,976,000 after buying an additional 948,553 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of International Game Technology PLC during the third quarter worth $225,000. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of International Game Technology PLC during the third quarter worth $2,150,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of International Game Technology PLC by 119.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,568,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,623,000 after buying an additional 1,396,424 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) traded down 0.86% during trading on Thursday, reaching $25.39. 96,024 shares of the company traded hands. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.18 and a beta of 1.54. International Game Technology PLC has a 12-month low of $12.48 and a 12-month high of $32.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.55 and its 200-day moving average is $23.85.

International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. The business earned $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. International Game Technology PLC had a net margin of 0.99% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that International Game Technology PLC will post $1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. International Game Technology PLC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 307.69%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Emerald Acquisition Ltd. Has $24,344,000 Stake in International Game Technology PLC (IGT)” was originally posted by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this article on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this article can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/29/emerald-acquisition-ltd-has-24344000-stake-in-international-game-technology-plc-igt/1135493.html.

IGT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on International Game Technology PLC from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Argus initiated coverage on International Game Technology PLC in a research note on Friday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America Corp. raised their target price on International Game Technology PLC from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.58.

About International Game Technology PLC

International Game Technology (IGT) is a global gaming company specializing in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of casino-style gaming equipment, systems technology, and game content across multiple platforms: land-based, online real-money and social gaming. The Company is a supplier of gaming entertainment products worldwide.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT).

Receive News & Ratings for International Game Technology PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Game Technology PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.