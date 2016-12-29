ELCO Management Co. LLC Takes Position in Energy Transfer Equity L.P. (ETE)

ELCO Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer Equity L.P. (NYSE:ETE) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 630,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,909,000. Energy Transfer Equity L.P. makes up about 4.4% of ELCO Management Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETE. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Energy Transfer Equity L.P. by 12.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 58,387,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $980,320,000 after buying an additional 6,333,001 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Advisors LLC raised its position in Energy Transfer Equity L.P. by 24.5% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Advisors LLC now owns 26,123,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,402,000 after buying an additional 5,140,966 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in Energy Transfer Equity L.P. by 182.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,784,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,520,000 after buying an additional 16,653,100 shares during the period. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC raised its position in Energy Transfer Equity L.P. by 27.3% in the third quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 20,016,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,081,000 after buying an additional 4,298,398 shares during the period. Finally, Atlantic Trust Group LLC raised its position in Energy Transfer Equity L.P. by 12.4% in the second quarter. Atlantic Trust Group LLC now owns 10,586,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,132,000 after buying an additional 1,163,796 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.69% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer Equity L.P. (NYSE:ETE) traded up 0.68% during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $19.38. The company had a trading volume of 2,216,952 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.43. The company has a market capitalization of $20.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 1.84. Energy Transfer Equity L.P. has a 52-week low of $4.00 and a 52-week high of $19.99.

Energy Transfer Equity L.P. (NYSE:ETE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. The company earned $9.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.53 billion. Energy Transfer Equity L.P. had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 6.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Energy Transfer Equity L.P. will post $0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ETE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Energy Transfer Equity L.P. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Energy Transfer Equity L.P. in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Transfer Equity L.P. in a research note on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Energy Transfer Equity L.P. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Energy Transfer Equity L.P. from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.88.

About Energy Transfer Equity L.P.

Energy Transfer Equity, L.P. (ETE) directly and indirectly owns equity interests in Energy Transfer Partners, L.P. (ETP) and SUN LP, which are engaged in diversified energy-related services. The Company, through its family of companies, owns and operates over 71,000 miles of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGL), refined products and crude oil pipelines.

