ELCO Management Co. LLC Purchases New Stake in Genesis Energy, L.P. (GEL)

ELCO Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 191,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,114,000. Genesis Energy, L.P. accounts for 2.8% of ELCO Management Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GEL. Enterprise Financial Services Corp raised its position in shares of Genesis Energy, L.P. by 0.5% in the second quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 2,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genesis Energy, L.P. during the second quarter worth about $115,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of Genesis Energy, L.P. during the third quarter worth about $117,000. Solaris Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Genesis Energy, L.P. by 4.2% in the second quarter. Solaris Asset Management LLC now owns 3,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Genesis Energy, L.P. during the second quarter worth about $122,000.

Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) traded up 0.57% during trading on Thursday, hitting $35.24. 596,322 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.96. Genesis Energy, L.P. has a 12-month low of $19.55 and a 12-month high of $40.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 33.12 and a beta of 1.09.

Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $460.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $595.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Genesis Energy, L.P. will post $1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on GEL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Genesis Energy, L.P. from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Capital One Financial Corp. started coverage on Genesis Energy, L.P. in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group AG downgraded Genesis Energy, L.P. from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. TheStreet downgraded Genesis Energy, L.P. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Genesis Energy, L.P. in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Genesis Energy, L.P. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.44.

About Genesis Energy, L.P.

Genesis Energy, L.P. is a limited partnership focused on the midstream segment of the oil and gas industry. The Company operates through five segments: Offshore Pipeline Transportation, Onshore Pipeline Transportation, Refinery Services, Marine Transportation, and Supply and Logistics. The Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment is engaged in the offshore transportation of crude oil and natural gas in the Gulf of Mexico.

