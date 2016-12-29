EastGroup Properties’ (EGP) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Mizuho

Mizuho restated their buy rating on shares of EastGroup Properties Inc. (NYSE:EGP) in a report issued on Friday.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on EGP. BTIG Research assumed coverage on EastGroup Properties in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on EastGroup Properties in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. They issued an underweight rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EastGroup Properties from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded EastGroup Properties from a sell rating to a hold rating and boosted their price target for the company from $63.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. cut EastGroup Properties from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $68.55.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) opened at 72.53 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $69.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.46. EastGroup Properties has a 12 month low of $49.31 and a 12 month high of $76.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.61 and a beta of 0.95.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04. EastGroup Properties had a return on equity of 15.76% and a net margin of 37.03%. The business had revenue of $63.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that EastGroup Properties will post $2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was first published by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this news story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this news story can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/29/eastgroup-properties-egp-buy-rating-reaffirmed-at-mizuho/1135228.html.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.94%.

In related news, Director H C. Bailey, Jr. sold 1,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.80, for a total value of $76,036.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,220. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director H C. Bailey, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.34, for a total value of $183,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $363,693.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in EastGroup Properties by 3.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,973,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,758,000 after buying an additional 159,146 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors raised its stake in EastGroup Properties by 3.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 2,291,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,592,000 after buying an additional 73,560 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in EastGroup Properties by 1.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,195,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,511,000 after buying an additional 30,932 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in EastGroup Properties by 10.4% in the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,256,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,613,000 after buying an additional 118,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shinko Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in EastGroup Properties by 19.8% in the second quarter. Shinko Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,253,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,366,000 after buying an additional 207,132 shares during the last quarter. 95.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About EastGroup Properties

EastGroup Properties, Inc is an equity real estate investment trust. The Company is focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in various Sunbelt markets across the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

Receive News & Ratings for EastGroup Properties Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EastGroup Properties Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.