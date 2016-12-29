E-Trade Financial Corp. (ETFC) Shares Bought by Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its position in E-Trade Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:ETFC) by 51.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 421,145 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 143,095 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC’s holdings in E-Trade Financial Corp. were worth $12,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capstone Asset Management Co. increased its stake in E-Trade Financial Corp. by 6.5% in the second quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co. now owns 34,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after buying an additional 2,090 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in E-Trade Financial Corp. by 1.3% in the second quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in E-Trade Financial Corp. during the second quarter worth about $2,423,000. Strs Ohio increased its stake in E-Trade Financial Corp. by 10.6% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 312,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,338,000 after buying an additional 29,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc increased its stake in E-Trade Financial Corp. by 200.0% in the second quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 57,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,339,000 after buying an additional 38,000 shares during the last quarter. 90.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

E-Trade Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:ETFC) traded down 0.675% during trading on Thursday, reaching $34.605. The company had a trading volume of 1,098,316 shares. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.41 and its 200 day moving average is $28.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.098 and a beta of 1.73. E-Trade Financial Corp. has a 52 week low of $19.61 and a 52 week high of $36.04.

E-Trade Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:ETFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $486 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $645 million. E-Trade Financial Corp. had a return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 27.25%. E-Trade Financial Corp.’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that E-Trade Financial Corp. will post $1.84 EPS for the current year.

ETFC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America Corp. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of E-Trade Financial Corp. in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of E-Trade Financial Corp. in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group AG initiated coverage on E-Trade Financial Corp. in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on E-Trade Financial Corp. in a research note on Monday, September 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Group lifted their price objective on E-Trade Financial Corp. from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. E-Trade Financial Corp. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.22.

E-Trade Financial Corp. Company Profile

E*Trade Financial Corporation is a financial services company. The Company provides brokerage and related products and services primarily to individual retail investors under the brand E*TRADE Financial. The Company also provides investor-focused banking products, primarily sweep deposits, to retail investors.

