DZ Bank AG Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Axa SA (CS)

DZ Bank AG restated their buy rating on shares of Axa SA (EPA:CS) in a report released on Friday.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €24.00 ($25.00) target price on shares of Axa SA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank AG set a €25.20 ($26.25) target price on shares of Axa SA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Barclays PLC set a €25.50 ($26.56) target price on shares of Axa SA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Jefferies Group set a €26.00 ($27.08) target price on shares of Axa SA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, HSBC set a €23.50 ($24.48) target price on shares of Axa SA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Axa SA currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €24.54 ($25.57).

Axa SA (EPA:CS) opened at 23.995 on Friday. Axa SA has a 12-month low of €16.11 and a 12-month high of €25.35. The company has a market capitalization of €57.98 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.631. The company has a 50-day moving average of €22.97 and a 200 day moving average of €19.93.

About Axa SA

AXA SA (AXA) is a holding company engaged in the business of financial protection. The Company’s segments include Life & Savings, Property & Casualty, International Insurance, Asset Management, Banking and Holding companies. The Life & Savings segment’s products include a range of investment and savings products, as well as Protection and Health products.

