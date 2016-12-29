DSW (DSW) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for DSW (NYSE: DSW):

12/28/2016 – DSW was upgraded by analysts at Vetr from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $28.50 price target on the stock.

12/21/2016 – DSW was upgraded by analysts at Vetr from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $25.09 price target on the stock.

12/15/2016 – DSW is now covered by analysts at Mizuho. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock.

12/15/2016 – DSW was upgraded by analysts at Vetr from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $25.09 price target on the stock.

12/7/2016 – DSW was downgraded by analysts at Standpoint Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/2/2016 – DSW had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $22.00 price target on the stock.

11/30/2016 – DSW was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $27.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “DSW is a specialty branded footwear retailer operating DSW stores and also supplies, under supply arrangements, to related retailers and to other non-related retailers in the United States. “

11/28/2016 – DSW had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at B. Riley. They now have a $26.00 price target on the stock.

11/25/2016 – DSW was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “DSW is a specialty branded footwear retailer operating DSW stores and also supplies, under supply arrangements, to related retailers and to other non-related retailers in the United States. “

11/24/2016 – DSW was given a new $28.00 price target on by analysts at Jefferies Group. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/23/2016 – DSW had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at B. Riley. They now have a $26.00 price target on the stock.

11/22/2016 – DSW was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $29.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “DSW is a specialty branded footwear retailer operating DSW stores and also supplies, under supply arrangements, to related retailers and to other non-related retailers in the United States. “

11/8/2016 – DSW was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “DSW is a specialty branded footwear retailer operating DSW stores and also supplies, under supply arrangements, to related retailers and to other non-related retailers in the United States. “

11/4/2016 – DSW is now covered by analysts at Standpoint Research. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock.

11/1/2016 – DSW had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $22.00 price target on the stock.

DSW Inc. (NYSE:DSW) opened at 22.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.89 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.15 and its 200-day moving average is $22.84. DSW Inc. has a one year low of $18.51 and a one year high of $29.53.

DSW (NYSE:DSW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $697 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $710.42 million. DSW had a return on equity of 12.46% and a net margin of 3.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that DSW Inc. will post $1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. DSW’s payout ratio is 62.99%.

In other DSW news, Chairman Deborah L. Ferree sold 114,854 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.88, for a total transaction of $2,857,567.52. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 228,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,691,897.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

DSW Inc is a footwear retailer. The Company offers assortment of shoes, handbags and accessories for women, men and children. The Company operates through two segments: the DSW segment and the Affiliated Business Group (ABG) segment. The DSW segment includes DSW stores and dsw.com. The Company, through its ABG segment, partners with approximately three other retailers to help build and optimize their footwear businesses.

