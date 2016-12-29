Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are covering the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$9.08.

Several research analysts have issued reports on DIR.UN shares. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a C$8.75 price objective on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst in a report on Monday, November 7th. TD Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a C$8.00 price objective on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price objective on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$9.25 to C$9.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (DIR.UN) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts” was reported by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are reading this article on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this article can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/29/dream-industrial-real-estate-invest-trst-dir-un-given-average-rating-of-hold-by-analysts/1135611.html.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0583 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of Infinity. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 28th.

Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst Company Profile

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust, formerly Dundee Industrial REIT, is an open-ended investment trust. The Trust’s objectives are managing its business to provide growing cash flow and stable and sustainable returns, through adapting its strategy and tactics to changes in the real estate industry and the economy; building and maintaining a diversified, growth-oriented portfolio of light industrial properties in Canadian markets based on an established platform; providing predictable and sustainable cash distributions to unitholders while prudently managing its capital structure over time, and maintaining a real estate investment trust (REIT) that satisfies the REIT exception under the specified investment flow-through (SIFT) legislation in order to provide certainty to unitholders with respect to taxation of distributions.

Receive News & Ratings for Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.