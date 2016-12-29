Deutsche Bank AG (FRA:DBK) has been given a €17.50 ($18.23) price target by stock analysts at Nord/LB in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. set a €14.80 ($15.42) price objective on Deutsche Bank AG and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley set a €16.50 ($17.19) price target on Deutsche Bank AG and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 23rd. Citigroup Inc. set a €17.00 ($17.71) price target on Deutsche Bank AG and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €16.00 ($16.67) price target on Deutsche Bank AG and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, HSBC set a €15.00 ($15.63) price target on Deutsche Bank AG and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Deutsche Bank AG presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €14.51 ($15.12).

Shares of Deutsche Bank AG (FRA:DBK) opened at 17.303 on Thursday. The stock’s market cap is €23.86 billion. The company has a 50-day moving average of €16.10 and a 200 day moving average of €13.47. Deutsche Bank AG has a one year low of €9.91 and a one year high of €22.59.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Deutsche Bank AG (DBK) Given a €17.50 Price Target by Nord/LB Analysts” was originally posted by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this story on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this story can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/29/deutsche-bank-ag-dbk-given-a-17-50-price-target-by-nordlb-analysts/1135119.html.

Deutsche Bank AG Company Profile

Deutsche Bank AG is a Germany-based global investment bank. The Company diversifies its activities into three group divisions: Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB); Private Clients and Asset Management (PCAM), and Corporate Investments (CI). The Corporate & Investment Bank group division comprises corporate banking and securities activities and is divided into Corporate Banking & Securities (CB&S), comprising Markets and Corporate Finance businesses, and Global Transaction Banking (GTB) corporate divisions.

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Bank AG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Bank AG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.