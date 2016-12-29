Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. Buys 2,699 Shares of Merck & Co. (MRK)

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of Merck & Co. (NYSE:MRK) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 251,178 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,699 shares during the period. Merck & Co. accounts for approximately 2.0% of Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co. were worth $15,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. Boston Advisors LLC raised its stake in Merck & Co. by 512.1% in the second quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 374,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,558,000 after buying an additional 313,068 shares in the last quarter. Seminole Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Merck & Co. during the second quarter valued at about $19,783,000. Badgley Phelps & Bell Inc. raised its stake in Merck & Co. by 14.4% in the second quarter. Badgley Phelps & Bell Inc. now owns 5,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Merck & Co. by 6.6% in the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 369,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,039,000 after buying an additional 22,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headinvest LLC raised its stake in Merck & Co. by 0.8% in the second quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 26,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Merck & Co. (NYSE:MRK) traded down 0.32% during trading on Thursday, hitting $59.08. 3,372,017 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Merck & Co. has a 1-year low of $47.97 and a 1-year high of $65.46. The stock has a market cap of $162.89 billion, a PE ratio of 30.17 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $61.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.85.

Merck & Co. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.08. Merck & Co. had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 24.25%. The business had revenue of $10.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. Merck & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Merck & Co. will post $3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. This is a positive change from Merck & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th. Merck & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 95.92%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Vetr lowered shares of Merck & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $52.27 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Group lowered shares of Merck & Co. from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Merck & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Merck & Co. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.55.

In related news, insider Weir Mirian M. Graddick sold 40,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.07, for a total transaction of $2,532,456.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 128,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,005,354.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Kenneth C. Frazier sold 140,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.03, for a total transaction of $9,104,200.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 514,957 shares in the company, valued at $33,487,653.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc is a global healthcare company. The Company offers health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies and animal health products, which it markets directly and through its joint ventures. It operates through one segment, Pharmaceutical. The Company’s Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products marketed either directly by the Company or through joint ventures.

