Denali Advisors LLC Sells 4,500 Shares of Patterson Cos. (PDCO)

Denali Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Patterson Cos. (NASDAQ:PDCO) by 9.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in Patterson Cos. were worth $1,980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Patterson Cos. by 0.5% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. TLP Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Patterson Cos. during the second quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Patterson Cos. by 27.4% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 757 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Patterson Cos. by 30.2% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 899 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Patterson Cos. during the second quarter valued at approximately $194,000. 79.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Patterson Cos. (NASDAQ:PDCO) traded up 0.51% on Thursday, hitting $41.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.10 and a beta of 0.90. Patterson Cos. has a one year low of $36.46 and a one year high of $50.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.51.

Patterson Cos. (NASDAQ:PDCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Patterson Cos. had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 3.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Patterson Cos. will post $2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 11th. Patterson Cos.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.65%.

WARNING: “Denali Advisors LLC Sells 4,500 Shares of Patterson Cos. (PDCO)” was first published by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this piece on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/29/denali-advisors-llc-sells-4500-shares-of-patterson-cos-pdco/1135873.html.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Off Wall Street reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Patterson Cos. in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Patterson Cos. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Northcoast Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Patterson Cos. in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Patterson Cos. and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Group dropped their price objective on shares of Patterson Cos. from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Patterson Cos. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.33.

In other Patterson Cos. news, Director John D. Buck acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $39.98 per share, with a total value of $99,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 46,235 shares in the company, valued at $1,848,475.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Patterson Cos. Company Profile

Patterson Companies, Inc is a distributor serving the dental, veterinary and rehabilitation supply markets. The Company operates through three segments: dental supply, veterinary supply and rehabilitation supply. The dental supply segment provides a range of consumable dental products, clinical and laboratory equipment, and value-added services to dentists, dental laboratories, institutions and other dental healthcare providers across North America.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Patterson Cos. (NASDAQ:PDCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson Cos. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson Cos. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.