Delta Air Lines Inc. (DAL) Shares Sold by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC reduced its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 1.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 68,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,268 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $2,707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the third quarter valued at approximately $311,000. IFC Holdings Incorporated FL raised its stake in Delta Air Lines by 17.2% in the third quarter. IFC Holdings Incorporated FL now owns 8,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. Saddle Road Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the third quarter valued at approximately $630,000. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust raised its stake in Delta Air Lines by 5.3% in the third quarter. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in Delta Air Lines by 4.0% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 2,080,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,869,000 after buying an additional 80,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.05% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Inc. (NYSE:DAL) traded down 0.40% during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $49.31. 3,348,252 shares of the company traded hands. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.18 and a 200-day moving average of $41.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 0.92. Delta Air Lines Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.60 and a 12 month high of $52.76.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 13th. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.05. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 37.39%. The firm had revenue of $10.48 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines Inc. will post $5.30 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th were given a dividend of $0.2025 per share. This represents a $0.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 8th. Delta Air Lines’s payout ratio is presently 13.11%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DAL. Imperial Capital restated an “in-line” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Vetr upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.64 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 target price (up previously from $44.00) on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Cowen and Company raised their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.23.

In related news, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 103,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.77, for a total transaction of $5,229,310.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 275,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,972,005.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.25, for a total transaction of $2,062,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 232,302 shares in the company, valued at $9,582,457.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo throughout the United States and around the world. The Company’s operates through segments, including Airline Segment and Refinery Segment. The Airline segment is managed as a single business unit that provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo throughout the United States and around the world and other ancillary airline services.

