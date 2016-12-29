DE Burlo Group Inc. Has $9,488,000 Stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp. (EW)

DE Burlo Group Inc. lowered its position in Edwards Lifesciences Corp. (NYSE:EW) by 27.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 78,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 30,500 shares during the period. Edwards Lifesciences Corp. makes up about 2.6% of DE Burlo Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. DE Burlo Group Inc.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Corp. were worth $9,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EW. Columbus Circle Investors increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corp. by 1.6% in the second quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 2,209,825 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $220,386,000 after buying an additional 33,790 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corp. by 6.9% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 89,470 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,786,000 after buying an additional 5,745 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corp. by 74.7% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 97,852 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,797,000 after buying an additional 41,853 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corp. by 10,543.8% in the second quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 473,012 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $47,173,000 after buying an additional 468,568 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corp. by 102.0% in the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 610,357 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $60,871,000 after buying an additional 308,223 shares during the period. 82.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corp. (NYSE:EW) traded up 1.08% during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $93.71. The stock had a trading volume of 1,086,759 shares. Edwards Lifesciences Corp. has a 52-week low of $72.20 and a 52-week high of $121.75. The company has a market cap of $20.04 billion, a PE ratio of 37.04 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $88.45 and its 200 day moving average is $104.62.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. (NYSE:EW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The medical research company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68. The company had revenue of $739.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.14 million. Edwards Lifesciences Corp. had a return on equity of 24.32% and a net margin of 19.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Corp. will post $2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was first reported by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this news story on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US & international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this news story can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/29/de-burlo-group-inc-has-9488000-stake-in-edwards-lifesciences-corp-ew/1135641.html.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EW. Jefferies Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corp. in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Edwards Lifesciences Corp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. JMP Securities restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corp. in a research note on Saturday, December 10th. RBC Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $123.00 price objective (down previously from $130.00) on shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corp. in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corp. in a research note on Saturday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Edwards Lifesciences Corp. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.28.

In other Edwards Lifesciences Corp. news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 49,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.96, for a total transaction of $4,515,236.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Huimin Wang sold 13,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.53, for a total value of $1,140,184.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Edwards Lifesciences Corp.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation is focused on technologies that treat structural heart disease and critically ill patients. The Company manufactures heart valve systems and repair products used to replace or repair a patient’s diseased or defective heart valve. It develops hemodynamic monitoring systems used to measure a patient’s cardiovascular function in the hospital setting.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Corp. (NYSE:EW).

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Corp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Corp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.