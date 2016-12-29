Danaher Corp. (DHR) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Danaher Corp. (NYSE:DHR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. They currently have $88.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Danaher has an excellent earnings surprise history, beating estimates thrice over the trailing four quarters. The company’s core revenue growth, margin expansion and earnings growth during the reported quarter came on the back of its operating culture – Danaher Business System. After the spin-off of Fortive, Danaher is well on track to fortify its footprint in the targeted markets. The spin-off also represents Danaher’s effort to shift to less volatile end-markets. Also, two of the company’s latest acquisitions, namely Cepheid and Phenomenex, are expected to boots its already thriving Diagnostics and Life Sciences business, respectively. However, over the past six months, Danaher’s shares have yielded a negative return, comparing unfavorably to the Zacks categorized Diversified Operations industry average. Sluggish economic conditions across key operating regions and unfavorable currency translations pose as threats.”

DHR has been the topic of several other reports. Vetr upgraded Danaher Corp. from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $81.69 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Evercore ISI restated a buy rating and issued a $89.00 price target on shares of Danaher Corp. in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Jefferies Group restated a buy rating on shares of Danaher Corp. in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Barclays PLC raised their price target on Danaher Corp. from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated an outperform rating on shares of Danaher Corp. in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Danaher Corp. currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $92.54.

Danaher Corp. (NYSE:DHR) opened at 78.13 on Wednesday. Danaher Corp. has a 52 week low of $61.60 and a 52 week high of $82.64. The stock has a market cap of $54.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.85 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $78.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.73.

Danaher Corp. (NYSE:DHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.05. Danaher Corp. had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 11.78%. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Danaher Corp. will post $3.60 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 28th. Danaher Corp.’s payout ratio is currently 13.97%.

In other news, insider Thomas Patrick Joyce, Jr. sold 36,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.68, for a total transaction of $2,878,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 205,407 shares in the company, valued at $16,366,829.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA boosted its stake in shares of Danaher Corp. by 2.6% in the third quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 60,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,745,000 after buying an additional 1,535 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ boosted its stake in shares of Danaher Corp. by 2.5% in the second quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 126,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,770,000 after buying an additional 3,142 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its stake in shares of Danaher Corp. by 1.3% in the second quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 725,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,320,000 after buying an additional 9,184 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Danaher Corp. by 3.1% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,195,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,773,000 after buying an additional 65,079 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Danaher Corp. by 0.4% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 135,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,683,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.69% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Corp. Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures and markets professional, medical, industrial and commercial products and services. The Company operates in five segments: Test & Measurement; Environmental; Life Sciences & Diagnostics; Dental, and Industrial Technologies. Its Test & Measurement segment offers products, software and services.

