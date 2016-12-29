Cwm LLC Acquires 24,697 Shares of Chevron Corp. (CVX)

Cwm LLC raised its stake in Chevron Corp. (NYSE:CVX) by 19.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 150,477 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,697 shares during the period. Chevron Corp. accounts for approximately 1.1% of Cwm LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Chevron Corp. were worth $15,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. raised its position in Chevron Corp. by 322.6% in the second quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the period. Global X Management Co. LLC raised its position in Chevron Corp. by 115.6% in the second quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the period. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chevron Corp. during the second quarter worth $122,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Chevron Corp. during the second quarter worth $128,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its position in Chevron Corp. by 90.5% in the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 781 shares during the period. 61.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Chevron Corp. (NYSE:CVX) traded down 0.19% during trading on Thursday, reaching $117.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,829,062 shares. The company’s market cap is $222.17 billion. Chevron Corp. has a 52-week low of $75.33 and a 52-week high of $119.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $113.17 and its 200 day moving average is $104.97.

Chevron Corp. (NYSE:CVX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.29. Chevron Corp. had a positive return on equity of 0.59% and a negative net margin of 1.34%. The company had revenue of $30.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chevron Corp. will post $1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were given a $1.08 dividend. This is an increase from Chevron Corp.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. Chevron Corp.’s dividend payout ratio is presently -540.00%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Cwm LLC Acquires 24,697 Shares of Chevron Corp. (CVX)” was first posted by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are reading this article on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this article can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/29/cwm-llc-acquires-24697-shares-of-chevron-corp-cvx/1135558.html.

CVX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. upgraded Chevron Corp. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Vetr lowered Chevron Corp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.71 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley raised Chevron Corp. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $113.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Barclays PLC reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Chevron Corp. in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Chevron Corp. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.15.

In other news, Director Linnet F. Deily sold 5,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.27, for a total value of $593,406.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Pierre R. Breber sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $1,100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,180,210. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chevron Corp. Company Profile

Chevron Corporation (Chevron) manages its investments in subsidiaries and affiliates and provides administrative, financial, management and technology support to the United States and international subsidiaries that engage in integrated energy and chemicals operations. The Company operates through two business segments: Upstream and Downstream.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Corp. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Corp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron Corp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.