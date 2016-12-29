Crown Castle International Corp. (CCI) Shares Sold by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC cut its stake in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) by 0.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 26,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 37 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle International Corp. were worth $2,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. by 4.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,682,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,097,858,000 after buying an additional 793,689 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its position in Crown Castle International Corp. by 9.1% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,967,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,720,986,000 after buying an additional 1,415,745 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in Crown Castle International Corp. by 12.5% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,410,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $650,187,000 after buying an additional 712,500 shares in the last quarter. Janus Capital Management LLC raised its position in Crown Castle International Corp. by 2.7% in the second quarter. Janus Capital Management LLC now owns 5,261,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $533,639,000 after buying an additional 140,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in Crown Castle International Corp. by 25.0% in the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 4,114,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $417,289,000 after buying an additional 822,423 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) traded up 0.28% on Thursday, hitting $87.01. 1,681,355 shares of the stock were exchanged. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 52-week low of $75.71 and a 52-week high of $102.82. The company has a market cap of $29.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.52 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $85.08 and a 200 day moving average of $92.38.

Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.09. Crown Castle International Corp. had a return on equity of 4.84% and a net margin of 9.45%. The firm earned $992 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $968.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Crown Castle International Corp. will post $0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. This is a boost from Crown Castle International Corp.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Crown Castle International Corp.’s dividend payout ratio is 387.76%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. raised shares of Crown Castle International Corp. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $109.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Crown Castle International Corp. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 26th. SunTrust Banks Inc. assumed coverage on shares of Crown Castle International Corp. in a report on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup Inc. decreased their target price on shares of Crown Castle International Corp. from $109.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $106.00 target price on shares of Crown Castle International Corp. in a report on Friday, November 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.97.

In related news, VP Rob A. Fisher sold 1,843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.31, for a total value of $157,226.33. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,194,340. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kenneth Jay Simon acquired 1,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $80.19 per share, for a total transaction of $100,077.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,214.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Crown Castle International Corp.

Castle International Corp. (CCIC) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) company. The Company owns, operates and leases shared wireless infrastructure, including towers and other structures, such as rooftops (towers), and to a lesser extent, distributed antenna systems (DAS), a type of small cell network (small cells), and interests in land under third party towers in various forms (third party land interests).

