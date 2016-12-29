Covington Investment Advisors Inc. Reduces Stake in Dow Chemical Co. (DOW)

Covington Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Dow Chemical Co. (NYSE:DOW) by 3.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 47,839 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,805 shares during the period. Covington Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dow Chemical were worth $2,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Washington Trust Bank boosted its position in shares of Dow Chemical by 7.9% in the third quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 1,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Dow Chemical by 14.2% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in shares of Dow Chemical by 19.5% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 2,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Dow Chemical during the second quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Dow Chemical by 68.6% in the third quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 2,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dow Chemical Co. (NYSE:DOW) traded down 0.83% during trading on Thursday, reaching $57.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,268,965 shares. Dow Chemical Co. has a one year low of $40.26 and a one year high of $59.33. The stock has a market cap of $64.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $56.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.58.

Dow Chemical (NYSE:DOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.12. Dow Chemical had a return on equity of 17.81% and a net margin of 16.91%. The company had revenue of $12.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. Dow Chemical’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dow Chemical Co. will post $3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. Dow Chemical’s payout ratio is presently 29.07%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DOW shares. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Dow Chemical in a report on Friday, December 23rd. Vetr upgraded shares of Dow Chemical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.94 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. RBC Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Dow Chemical from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “top pick” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of Dow Chemical from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “top pick” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. upgraded shares of Dow Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.33.

