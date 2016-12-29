Corning Inc. (GLW) Stake Raised by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of Corning Inc. (NYSE:GLW) by 0.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,252,803 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,016 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Corning were worth $53,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GLW. BKS Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Corning during the third quarter valued at about $103,000. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV purchased a new stake in Corning during the third quarter valued at about $111,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in Corning by 2.3% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 6,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in Corning by 2.7% in the second quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 7,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Portfolio Consultants Inc. raised its stake in Corning by 77.3% in the third quarter. Independent Portfolio Consultants Inc. now owns 7,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. 75.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corning Inc. (NYSE:GLW) opened at 24.45 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.71. Corning Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.13 and a 52 week high of $25.35. The company has a market cap of $23.26 billion, a PE ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 1.31.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 25.66%. Corning’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Corning Inc. will post $1.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th were paid a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 15th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is 27.84%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Corning Inc. (GLW) Stake Raised by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp” was reported by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this news story on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/29/corning-inc-glw-stake-raised-by-mitsubishi-ufj-trust-banking-corp/1135445.html.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GLW shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank AG reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Corning in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Corning in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Vetr raised Corning from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co. assumed coverage on Corning in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Corning currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.67.

In other Corning news, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 204,750 shares of Corning stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.07, for a total value of $4,723,582.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 136,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,149,055. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Clark S. Kinlin sold 66,667 shares of Corning stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.92, for a total value of $1,528,007.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 70,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,605,958.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated (Corning) is engaged in the manufacture of specialty glass and ceramics. The Company operates in five segments: Display Technologies, which manufactures glass substrates; Optical Communications, which is engaged in providing optical solutions; Environmental Technologies, which manufactures ceramic substrates and filter products; Specialty Materials, which manufactures products that provide over 150 material formulations for glass, glass ceramics and fluoride crystals, and Life Sciences segment, which is a developer, manufacturer and supplier of scientific laboratory products.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corning Inc. (NYSE:GLW).

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.