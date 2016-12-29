Community Health Systems Inc. (CYH) Bond Prices Rise 0.9%

An issue of Community Health Systems Inc. (NYSE:CYH) bonds rose 0.9% as a percentage of their face value during trading on Tuesday. The high-yield issue of debt has a 6.875% coupon and will mature on February 1, 2022. The bonds in the issue are now trading at $70.18 and were trading at $69.00 last week. Price changes in a company’s bonds in credit markets often anticipate parallel changes in its share price.

CYH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Vetr upgraded Community Health Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Citigroup Inc. set a $14.00 target price on Community Health Systems and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Leerink Swann restated a “hold” rating on shares of Community Health Systems in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Community Health Systems in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Jefferies Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $9.00 target price (down from $11.75) on shares of Community Health Systems in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.43.

Community Health Systems Inc. (NYSE:CYH) opened at 5.73 on Thursday. Community Health Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.15 and a 52-week high of $22.56. The firm’s market cap is $635.41 million. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.68.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CYH. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Community Health Systems by 20.9% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 1,510 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia bought a new stake in shares of Community Health Systems during the second quarter valued at $112,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Community Health Systems by 9.6% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Community Health Systems during the second quarter valued at $131,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Community Health Systems by 282.7% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 8,348 shares during the last quarter. 96.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WARNING: “Community Health Systems Inc. (CYH) Bond Prices Rise 0.9%” was originally published by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are reading this article on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this article can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/29/community-health-systems-inc-cyh-bond-prices-rise-0-9/1135385.html.

Community Health Systems Company Profile

Community Health Systems, Inc is an operator of general acute care hospitals in communities. The Company provides healthcare services through the hospitals that it owns and operates and affiliated businesses in non-urban and selected urban markets throughout the United States. The Company operates through two segments: hospital operations and home care agencies operations.

