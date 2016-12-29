Commonwealth Equity Services Inc Sells 3,877 Shares of T-Mobile US Inc. (TMUS)

Commonwealth Equity Services Inc decreased its position in shares of T-Mobile US Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 3.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 98,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,877 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services Inc’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $4,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 106.8% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 799,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,604,000 after buying an additional 413,087 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 9.3% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 245,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,487,000 after buying an additional 20,952 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 0.5% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 841,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,409,000 after buying an additional 3,781 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 55.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 835,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,173,000 after buying an additional 296,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nationwide Fund Advisors boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 0.3% in the second quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 266,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,536,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of T-Mobile US Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) traded up 0.09% during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $58.05. The company had a trading volume of 1,671,921 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.76 and a beta of 0.68. T-Mobile US Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.23 and a 1-year high of $59.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.29.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 3.87%. The business had revenue of $9.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that T-Mobile US Inc. will post $1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on TMUS shares. Vetr upgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.78 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target (up from $48.00) on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Jefferies Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target (up from $55.00) on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.75.

