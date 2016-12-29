Comcast Corp. (CMCSA) Shares Bought by Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Comcast Corp. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 294,620 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 3,472 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Comcast Corp. were worth $19,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Comcast Corp. by 5.3% in the second quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 1,563 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. raised its stake in Comcast Corp. by 64.6% in the second quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 1,605 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its stake in Comcast Corp. by 24.0% in the second quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,683 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its stake in Comcast Corp. by 25.1% in the third quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 1,671 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast Corp. during the second quarter valued at $115,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Comcast Corp. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) traded down 0.35% during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $70.20. 1,871,311 shares of the company traded hands. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.59 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $68.96 and its 200 day moving average is $66.25. Comcast Corp. has a 12-month low of $52.34 and a 12-month high of $71.32.

Comcast Corp. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The cable giant reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.01. Comcast Corp. had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 15.22%. The company had revenue of $21.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. Comcast Corp.’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Comcast Corp. will post $3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Comcast Corp.’s payout ratio is 32.26%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wunderlich reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective (up previously from $78.00) on shares of Comcast Corp. in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Jefferies Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Comcast Corp. in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of Comcast Corp. in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Comcast Corp. in a research note on Sunday, September 25th. Finally, Barclays PLC restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Comcast Corp. in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.27.

In related news, EVP David L. Cohen sold 19,886 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.21, for a total value of $1,237,108.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 246,070 shares in the company, valued at $15,308,014.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Neil Smit sold 15,121 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.57, for a total transaction of $1,051,967.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,208 shares in the company, valued at $4,327,810.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

About Comcast Corp.

Comcast Corporation is a media and technology company. The Company’s primary businesses include Comcast Cable and NBCUniversal. Its Comcast Cable business operates in Cable Communications segment. Its NBCUniversal business consists of four segments, which include Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment and Theme Parks.

