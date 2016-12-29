Columbus Circle Investors Takes Position in Waters Corp. (WAT)

Columbus Circle Investors bought a new position in Waters Corp. (NYSE:WAT) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 54,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,684,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in Waters Corp. by 1.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 956 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its stake in Waters Corp. by 0.4% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 2,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. increased its stake in Waters Corp. by 0.6% in the second quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 2,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Columbia Asset Management increased its stake in Waters Corp. by 1.0% in the third quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 2,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank increased its stake in Waters Corp. by 1.0% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Waters Corp. (NYSE:WAT) traded down 0.12% during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $134.50. The company had a trading volume of 370,584 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.06 and a beta of 0.92. Waters Corp. has a 1-year low of $112.00 and a 1-year high of $162.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $137.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.68.

Waters Corp. (NYSE:WAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57. Waters Corp. had a return on equity of 24.33% and a net margin of 23.44%. The firm earned $527 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.78 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. Waters Corp.’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Waters Corp. will post $6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was first published by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this report on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright law. The legal version of this report can be accessed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/29/columbus-circle-investors-takes-position-in-waters-corp-wat/1135653.html.

Several analysts have weighed in on WAT shares. Leerink Swann reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $163.00 price objective on shares of Waters Corp. in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Waters Corp. in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Waters Corp. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective (down previously from $150.00) on shares of Waters Corp. in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.15.

About Waters Corp.

Waters Corporation is an analytical instrument manufacturer. The Company designs, manufactures, distributes and services instrument systems, columns and other chemistry consumables that are integrated and used along with other analytical instruments. The Company operates through two segments: Waters Division and TA Division.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waters Corp. (NYSE:WAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Corp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters Corp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.