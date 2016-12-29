CollabRx Inc. (RNVA) Short Interest Update

CollabRx Inc. (NASDAQ:RNVA) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,608,262 shares, an increase of 36.7% from the November 30th total of 1,908,407 shares. Currently, 8.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,766,894 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of CollabRx (NASDAQ:RNVA) opened at 0.087 on Thursday. The company’s market cap is $4.86 million. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.26. CollabRx has a 52 week low of $0.08 and a 52 week high of $1.45.

CollabRx (NASDAQ:RNVA) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by $0.71. On average, equities analysts expect that CollabRx will post ($4.30) earnings per share for the current year.

CollabRx Company Profile

Rennova Health, Inc (Rennova), formerly CollabRx, Inc, is a provider of diagnostics and supportive software solutions to healthcare providers. The Company operates in three segments: clinical laboratory operations, supportive software solutions, and decision support and informatics operations. The Company is a healthcare enterprise that delivers products and services, including laboratory diagnostics, healthcare technology solutions, and revenue cycle management and intends to provide financial services, to medical providers.

