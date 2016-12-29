Coherent Inc. (COHR) Given New $160.00 Price Target at Benchmark Co.

Coherent Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) had its price objective hoisted by Benchmark Co. from $125.00 to $160.00 in a report issued on Wednesday. Benchmark Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

“We estimate the installed base exceeds 250 lasers. As a result of this opportunity, Coherent’s orders and backlog have hit record levels.”,” Benchmark Co.’s analyst commented.

COHR has been the topic of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Coherent from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coherent from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $134.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of Coherent in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. They set a buy rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Coherent has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $126.50.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) opened at 136.05 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $131.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.09. The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 38.00 and a beta of 0.79. Coherent has a 12-month low of $56.72 and a 12-month high of $139.85.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.13. Coherent had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The firm had revenue of $248.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Coherent will post $7.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Coherent news, VP Bret Dimarco sold 4,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $594,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,632,360. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Luis Spinelli sold 4,328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.02, for a total transaction of $545,414.56. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,414,070.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of COHR. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Coherent during the third quarter worth about $155,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Coherent by 67.2% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Coherent by 69.6% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Coherent by 18.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMP Capital Investors Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Coherent during the third quarter worth about $240,000. 92.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coherent Company Profile

Coherent, Inc is a supplier of photonics-based solutions in a range of commercial and scientific research applications. The Company designs, manufactures, services and markets lasers, laser tools and related accessories for a diverse group of customers. It operates through two operating segments: Specialty Lasers and Systems (SLS) and Commercial Lasers and Components (CLC).

