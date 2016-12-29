Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Has $3,740,000 Position in Texas Instruments Inc. (TXN)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in Texas Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:TXN) by 4.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 53,296 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,448 shares during the period. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $3,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the third quarter worth approximately $9,500,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.0% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,082,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,172,000 after buying an additional 19,898 shares in the last quarter. Wellesley Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the third quarter worth approximately $217,000. BB&T Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 5.0% in the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 17,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after buying an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 51.7% in the third quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 291,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,477,000 after buying an additional 99,400 shares in the last quarter. 84.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Texas Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:TXN) traded up 0.14% during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $74.15. The stock had a trading volume of 3,292,572 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average of $72.70 and a 200-day moving average of $68.92. The stock has a market cap of $74.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.54 and a beta of 1.28. Texas Instruments Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.73 and a 1-year high of $75.25.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 31.60% and a net margin of 24.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Inc. will post $3.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TXN shares. Jefferies Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective (up previously from $79.00) on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Saturday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. B. Riley raised Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 30th. Summit Redstone started coverage on Texas Instruments in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective (up previously from $75.00) on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Friday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Texas Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.38.

In related news, insider Brian T. Crutcher sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.69, for a total transaction of $1,060,350.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 309,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,860,882.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, makes and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers across the world. The Company operates through two segments: Analog and Embedded Processing. Its Analog segment’s product line includes High Volume Analog & Logic (HVAL), Power Management (Power), High Performance Analog (HPA) and Silicon Valley Analog (SVA).

