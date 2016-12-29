Clean Harbors Inc. (CLH) EVP Brian P. Weber Sells 712 Shares

Clean Harbors Inc. (NYSE:CLH) EVP Brian P. Weber sold 712 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.30, for a total transaction of $40,085.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,600,271.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Clean Harbors Inc. (NYSE:CLH) opened at 55.63 on Thursday. Clean Harbors Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.09 and a 52-week high of $58.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $53.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.05. The stock’s market cap is $3.19 billion.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.17. Clean Harbors had a negative net margin of 0.96% and a positive return on equity of 0.75%. The company had revenue of $729.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $735.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Clean Harbors Inc. will post $0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Clean Harbors by 292.1% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 1,671 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Clean Harbors by 120.5% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 1,347 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Clean Harbors during the second quarter worth $121,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Clean Harbors by 6.9% in the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Clean Harbors during the second quarter worth $166,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.33% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a $60.00 price target on shares of Clean Harbors and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Barclays PLC cut shares of Clean Harbors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $57.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Clean Harbors in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Clean Harbors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.43.

About Clean Harbors

Clean Harbors, Inc is a provider of environmental, energy and industrial services. The Company operates in six segments: Technical Services; Industrial and Field Services; Kleen Performance Products; SK Environmental Services; Lodging Services, and Oil and Gas Field Services. Its Technical Services segment involves the collection, transportation, treatment and disposal of hazardous and non-hazardous wastes.

