CHINA SHENHUA ENER ADR EACH REPR 4 (CSUAY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of CHINA SHENHUA ENER ADR EACH REPR 4 (NASDAQ:CSUAY) have been assigned an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Zacks has also assigned CHINA SHENHUA ENER ADR EACH REPR 4 an industry rank of 11 out of 265 based on the ratings given to related companies.

CHINA SHENHUA ENER ADR EACH REPR 4 (NASDAQ:CSUAY) opened at 7.34 on Monday. CHINA SHENHUA ENER ADR EACH REPR 4 has a one year low of $5.14 and a one year high of $9.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.71. The stock has a market cap of $36.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80.

