Chemung Canal Trust Co. Has $2,753,000 Stake in Dominion Resources Inc. (D)

Chemung Canal Trust Co. reduced its position in Dominion Resources Inc. (NYSE:D) by 3.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 37,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,277 shares during the period. Chemung Canal Trust Co.’s holdings in Dominion Resources were worth $2,753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of D. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dominion Resources during the second quarter worth approximately $111,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Dominion Resources by 14.4% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Dominion Resources by 26.6% in the second quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Dominion Resources during the second quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Dominion Resources during the second quarter worth approximately $125,000. 64.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dominion Resources Inc. (NYSE:D) traded up 0.86% on Thursday, reaching $76.99. 2,342,683 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $74.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.92. Dominion Resources Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.25 and a 1-year high of $78.97. The company has a market capitalization of $48.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 0.20.

Dominion Resources (NYSE:D) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.02. Dominion Resources had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 14.48%. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Dominion Resources Inc. will post $3.80 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. Dominion Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.59%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on D shares. Citigroup Inc. dropped their price objective on shares of Dominion Resources from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Barclays PLC increased their price objective on shares of Dominion Resources from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Dominion Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.35.

In related news, Director Ron W. Jibson bought 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $70.98 per share, for a total transaction of $248,430.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,059.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Dominion Resources

Dominion Resources, Inc (Dominion) is a holding company. The Company is a producer and transporter of energy. The Company is a provider of electricity, natural gas and related services to customers in the eastern region of the United States. The Company operates through three segments: Dominion Virginia Power (DVP), Dominion Generation and Dominion Energy.

