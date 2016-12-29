Changyou.Com Ltd (CYOU) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Changyou.Com Ltd (NASDAQ:CYOU) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Monday morning.

According to Zacks, “Changyou.com Limited is a developer and operator of online games in China. It engages in the development, operation, and licensing of massively multi-player online role-playing games, which are interactive online games that are played simultaneously by various game players. The company currently operates two multi-player online role-playing games (MMORPGs), including the in-house developed Tian Long Ba Bu and the licensed Blade Online. Changyou.com has three MMORPGs in the pipeline, which include the Duke of Mount Deer, Immortal Faith, and the Legend of the Ancient World. Based in Beijing, the People’s Republic of China, Changyou.com Limited is a subsidiary of Sohu.com Inc. “

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CYOU. TheStreet raised Changyou.Com from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank AG assumed coverage on Changyou.Com in a report on Friday, September 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $31.70 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Changyou.Com currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.14.

Shares of Changyou.Com (NASDAQ:CYOU) opened at 21.82 on Monday. Changyou.Com has a 12 month low of $15.21 and a 12 month high of $30.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.00.

Changyou.Com (NASDAQ:CYOU) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.31. Changyou.Com had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 25.58%. The company had revenue of $136 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. Changyou.Com’s revenue was down 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Changyou.Com will post $2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Changyou.Com by 90.8% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 2,946 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Changyou.Com by 3,234.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 5,467 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in Changyou.Com during the third quarter valued at about $160,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Changyou.Com during the third quarter valued at about $167,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Changyou.Com during the third quarter valued at about $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.69% of the company’s stock.

Changyou.com Limited is an online game developer and operator. The Company is engaged in the development, operation and licensing of online games for personal computers (PCs) and mobile devices. The Company’s segments include Online Game segment, which consists of PC games, mobile games and Web games, and the Platform Channel segment, which consists primarily of online advertising services on the 17173.com Website, and a relatively small amount of Internet value-added services (IVAS).

