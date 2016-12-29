CGOV Asset Management Acquires Shares of 343,843 Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. (CP)

CGOV Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 343,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,834,000. Canadian Pacific Railway comprises 2.7% of CGOV Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the second quarter valued at about $105,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 5.2% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the third quarter valued at about $221,000. HL Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the third quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the second quarter valued at about $228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. (NYSE:CP) opened at 142.20 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $147.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.23. The company has a market cap of $20.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.84 and a beta of 1.09. Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. has a 12 month low of $97.09 and a 12 month high of $157.34.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.06. The company earned $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 30.92% and a net margin of 24.33%. The company’s revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.69 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. will post $7.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $0.379 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 28th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.18%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Monday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $168.00 price objective (up from $167.00) on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Saturday, October 22nd. Barclays PLC boosted their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective (up from $215.00) on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Saturday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $181.48.

In other Canadian Pacific Railway news, Director Ubavka Rebecca Macdonald sold 3,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.65, for a total transaction of $560,235.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Peter John Edwards sold 15,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.60, for a total value of $2,288,880.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,443,416.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Canadian Pacific Railway

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP), together with its subsidiaries, operates a transcontinental railway in Canada and the United States. The Company operates in rail transportation segment. The Company’s business mix includes bulk commodities, merchandise freight and intermodal traffic over a network of approximately 12,500 miles, serving the principal business centers of Canada from Montreal, Quebec, to Vancouver, British Columbia, and the United States Northeast and Midwest regions.

