CGOV Asset Management Acquires New Position in Zoetis Inc. (ZTS)

CGOV Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 61,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,179,000. Zoetis makes up about 0.2% of CGOV Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stack Financial Management Inc raised its stake in Zoetis by 0.8% in the third quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc now owns 547,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,451,000 after buying an additional 4,235 shares in the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Zoetis during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,506,000. Commonwealth Equity Services Inc raised its stake in Zoetis by 2.4% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services Inc now owns 46,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,412,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Zoetis by 6.1% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 119,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,196,000 after buying an additional 6,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HL Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Zoetis by 41.7% in the third quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 34,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after buying an additional 10,017 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.31% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) traded up 0.34% during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $53.62. 1,047,017 shares of the company traded hands. Zoetis Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.26 and a 12 month high of $54.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.66 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.98 and a 200-day moving average of $50.30.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 72.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post $1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be given a $0.105 dividend. This is an increase from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 18th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.54%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 target price on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Deutsche Bank AG assumed coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.53.

In related news, insider Kristin C. Peck sold 10,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.55, for a total transaction of $500,058.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,128,154.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Roxanne Lagano sold 9,797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.43, for a total transaction of $494,062.71. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,063 shares in the company, valued at $406,617.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc is engaged in the discovery, development, manufacture and commercialization of animal health medicines and vaccines, with a focus on both livestock and companion animals. The Company has a diversified business, marketing products across over eight core species: cattle, swine, poultry, sheep and fish (collectively, livestock), and dogs, cats and horses (collectively, companion animals), and within over five product categories: anti-infectives, vaccines, parasiticides, medicated feed additives and other pharmaceuticals.

