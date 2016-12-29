Celanese Corp. (NYSE:CE) – Analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2017 earnings per share estimates for Celanese Corp. in a research note issued on Wednesday. KeyCorp analyst M. Sison forecasts that the firm will post earnings of $1.90 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Celanese Corp.’s Q2 2017 earnings at $1.80 EPS, Q3 2017 earnings at $1.85 EPS and Q4 2017 earnings at $1.65 EPS.

Celanese Corp. (NYSE:CE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Celanese Corp. had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 30.69%. Celanese Corp.’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share.

WARNING: "Celanese Corp. Expected to Post Q1 2017 Earnings of $1.90 Per Share (CE)" was originally published by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CE. RBC Capital Markets upgraded shares of Celanese Corp. from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $76.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded shares of Celanese Corp. from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Cowen and Company boosted their price objective on shares of Celanese Corp. from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. upgraded shares of Celanese Corp. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $92.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Celanese Corp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Celanese Corp. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.19.

Shares of Celanese Corp. (NYSE:CE) traded up 0.15% on Thursday, reaching $79.28. 285,528 shares of the company traded hands. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.35 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $79.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.83. Celanese Corp. has a one year low of $55.07 and a one year high of $84.97.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CE. Banced Corp purchased a new position in shares of Celanese Corp. during the second quarter worth about $216,000. First Quadrant L P CA boosted its position in shares of Celanese Corp. by 8,620.0% in the second quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 218,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,268,000 after buying an additional 215,500 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Celanese Corp. during the second quarter worth about $204,000. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Celanese Corp. by 50.0% in the second quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,963,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Celanese Corp. by 0.7% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. 96.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Lori A. Johnston sold 83,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.30, for a total value of $6,060,836.70. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 109,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,927,333.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Gjon N. Nivica, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.36, for a total transaction of $1,784,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,124 shares in the company, valued at $3,648,208.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

About Celanese Corp.

Celanese Corporation (Celanese) is a technology and specialty materials company. The Company operates through four segments: Advanced Engineered Materials, Consumer Specialties, Industrial Specialties and Acetyl Intermediates. Its business involves processing chemical raw materials, such as methanol, carbon monoxide, ethylene and natural products, including wood pulp, into chemicals, thermoplastic polymers and other chemical-based products.

