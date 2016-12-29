Cathay General Bancorp (CATY) Shares Bought by Teachers Advisors LLC

Teachers Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) by 438.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 644,138 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 524,526 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cathay General Bancorp were worth $19,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CATY. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 58.4% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 535,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,476,000 after buying an additional 197,460 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 1.0% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 95,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,940,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 11.1% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 10,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 11.1% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 280,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,909,000 after buying an additional 28,112 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 72.0% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 133,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,123,000 after buying an additional 56,079 shares during the period. 67.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) traded down 0.81% during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $37.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,977 shares. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.19 and a beta of 1.19. Cathay General Bancorp has a 12-month low of $25.62 and a 12-month high of $38.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.41 and its 200-day moving average is $31.60.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.01. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 32.24% and a return on equity of 9.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Cathay General Bancorp will post $2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a $0.21 dividend. This is a positive change from Cathay General Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Cathay General Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cathay General Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.40.

In other Cathay General Bancorp news, CFO Heng W. Chen sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.24, for a total transaction of $775,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 73,940 shares in the company, valued at $2,605,645.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Anthony M. Tang sold 32,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total value of $1,165,210.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,610,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cathay General Bancorp Company Profile

Cathay General Bancorp is a bank holding company. The Company holds Cathay Bank, a California state-chartered commercial bank (the Bank); approximately seven limited partnerships investing in affordable housing investments, in which the Bank is the sole limited partner; GBC Venture Capital, Inc, and Asia Realty Corp.

