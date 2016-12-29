Castle Brands Inc (ROX) Stock Price Up 10.6% Following Insider Buying Activity

Shares of Castle Brands Inc (NYSE:ROX) shot up 10.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday following insider buying activity. The stock traded as high as $0.80 and last traded at $0.79, with a volume of 750,011 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $0.71.

Specifically, Director Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.69 per share, for a total transaction of $103,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 779,776 shares in the company, valued at $538,045.44. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard Lampen purchased 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.73 per share, for a total transaction of $29,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,807,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,319,453.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

ROX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Castle Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Castle Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th.

The firm’s market cap is $126.40 million. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.81.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROX. Hartline Investment Corp raised its position in Castle Brands by 0.3% in the third quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 2,737,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,387,000 after buying an additional 8,050 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Castle Brands during the second quarter worth $179,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Castle Brands by 59.4% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 939,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 350,000 shares during the last quarter.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This story was originally published by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are reading this story on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this story can be accessed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/29/castle-brands-inc-rox-stock-price-up-10-6-following-insider-buying-activity/1135690.html.

Castle Brands Company Profile

Castle Brands Inc develops and markets premium and super premium brands in the beverage alcohol categories. The Company is engaged in the sale of premium beverage alcohol. Its beverage alcohol categories include rum, whiskey, liqueurs, vodka and tequila. Its brands include Gosling’s rum, Gosling’s Stormy Ginger Beer, Gosling’s Dark ‘n Stormy ready-to-drink cocktail, Jefferson’s bourbon, Jefferson’s Reserve, Jefferson’s Ocean Aged at Sea, Jefferson’s Wine Finish Collection, Jefferson’s The Manhattan: Barrel Finished Cocktail, Jefferson’s Chef’s Collaboration, Jefferson’s Wood Experiment, Jefferson’s Presidential Select, Jefferson’s Rye whiskey, Pallini liqueurs, Clontarf Irish whiskey, Knappogue Castle Whiskey, Brady’s Irish Cream, Boru vodka, Tierras tequila, Celtic Honey liqueur and Gozio amaretto.

Receive News & Ratings for Castle Brands Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Castle Brands Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.