CarMax Inc. (KMX) Stake Increased by BlackRock Fund Advisors

BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its position in CarMax Inc. (NYSE:KMX) by 2.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,119,225 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 74,621 shares during the period. BlackRock Fund Advisors’ holdings in CarMax were worth $166,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in CarMax by 0.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,018,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,437,000 after buying an additional 78,432 shares in the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers increased its stake in shares of CarMax by 1.5% in the second quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 11,277,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,940,000 after buying an additional 161,600 shares during the period. Harris Associates L P increased its stake in shares of CarMax by 48.8% in the second quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 8,828,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,854,000 after buying an additional 2,894,787 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of CarMax by 9.7% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,974,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,002,000 after buying an additional 706,752 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of CarMax by 19.9% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,471,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,225,000 after buying an additional 576,514 shares during the period.

CarMax Inc. (NYSE:KMX) opened at 63.79 on Thursday. CarMax Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.25 and a 52 week high of $66.64. The company has a market capitalization of $11.95 billion, a PE ratio of 20.21 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $59.68 and a 200-day moving average of $55.45.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. CarMax had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 21.02%. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CarMax Inc. will post $3.29 EPS for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was originally reported by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this piece on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/29/carmax-inc-kmx-stake-increased-by-blackrock-fund-advisors/1135427.html.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KMX. Credit Suisse Group AG set a $75.00 target price on shares of CarMax and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $72.00 target price (up from $66.00) on shares of CarMax in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. set a $63.00 target price on shares of CarMax and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of CarMax in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Vetr upgraded shares of CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CarMax presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.58.

In other CarMax news, CFO Thomas W. Reedy, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.77, for a total value of $197,310.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,183 shares in the company, valued at $3,958,235.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas W. Reedy, Jr. sold 27,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.02, for a total transaction of $1,728,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 84,183 shares in the company, valued at $5,389,395.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About CarMax

CarMax, Inc (CarMax) is a holding company. The Company is a retailer of used vehicles. The Company operates through two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF). The Company’s CarMax Sales Operations segment consists of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations, excluding financing provided by CAF.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CarMax Inc. (NYSE:KMX).

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.