Canadian National Railway Co. (CNI) Stake Increased by JLB & Associates Inc.

JLB & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Canadian National Railway Co. (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,980 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,125 shares during the period. JLB & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $4,838,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CNI. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the second quarter valued at about $104,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 8.8% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 57.1% in the second quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 4.0% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 5.3% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Canadian National Railway Co. (NYSE:CNI) traded up 0.50% on Thursday, reaching $67.99. 496,149 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a market capitalization of $52.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.06 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $66.68 and its 200-day moving average is $63.89. Canadian National Railway Co. has a 52 week low of $46.23 and a 52 week high of $70.00.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.33. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 29.78% and a return on equity of 23.70%. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Canadian National Railway Co. will post $3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 7th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.75%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. RBC Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $92.00 target price (up from $87.00) on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Desjardins reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $92.00 target price (up from $86.00) on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.50.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Co is engaged in the rail and related transportation business. The Company’s network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America, connecting approximately three coasts, including the Atlantic, the Pacific and the Gulf of Mexico. The Company’s freight includes approximately seven commodity groups, such as petroleum and chemicals, metals and minerals, forest products, coal, grain and fertilizers, intermodal and automotive.

