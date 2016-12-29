Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Sells 104,300 Shares of Realogy Holdings Corp. (RLGY)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lowered its stake in shares of Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) by 39.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 161,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 104,300 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Realogy Holdings Corp. were worth $4,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Realogy Holdings Corp. by 10.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Realogy Holdings Corp. during the third quarter worth $207,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Realogy Holdings Corp. by 2.9% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its position in Realogy Holdings Corp. by 29.4% in the second quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 7,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 1,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in Realogy Holdings Corp. during the second quarter worth $247,000.

Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) traded down 0.42% during trading on Thursday, hitting $25.80. The stock had a trading volume of 960,477 shares. The company has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 23.08 and a beta of 1.40. Realogy Holdings Corp. has a 12 month low of $21.43 and a 12 month high of $37.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.97 and its 200-day moving average is $26.60.

Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.02. Realogy Holdings Corp. had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 2.86%. The company earned $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Realogy Holdings Corp. will post $1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Realogy Holdings Corp.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.86%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RLGY. Zacks Investment Research raised Realogy Holdings Corp. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Wedbush began coverage on Realogy Holdings Corp. in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Realogy Holdings Corp. in a research note on Monday, November 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Realogy Holdings Corp. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

In other Realogy Holdings Corp. news, CEO Richard A. Smith purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.19 per share, for a total transaction of $120,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 413,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,997,993.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Realogy Holdings Corp. Company Profile

Realogy Holdings Corp. is an integrated provider of residential real estate services in the United States. The Company is the franchisor of residential real estate brokerages with some of the recognized brands in the real estate industry, the owner of United States residential real estate brokerage offices, the global provider of outsourced employee relocation services and a provider of title and settlement services.

