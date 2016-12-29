Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Reduces Stake in Netflix Inc. (NFLX)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board reduced its stake in shares of Netflix Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 6.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,056 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 2,927 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Netflix were worth $4,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its position in Netflix by 0.3% in the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 4,450 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. Concorde Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Netflix by 0.5% in the second quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 4,205 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Conning Inc. boosted its position in Netflix by 0.3% in the second quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 10,915 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $999,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Netflix by 1.5% in the second quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,348 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC boosted its position in Netflix by 1.0% in the third quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 4,358 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. 79.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Netflix Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) traded down 0.44% during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $125.33. 3,445,056 shares of the stock traded hands. Netflix Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.95 and a 12-month high of $129.29. The company has a market cap of $53.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 338.73 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $120.75 and its 200-day moving average is $105.25.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The Internet television network reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.06. Netflix had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 6.31%. The company earned $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Netflix Inc. will post $0.41 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NFLX shares. Jefferies Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $76.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Piper Jaffray Cos. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $122.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Vetr raised Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.71 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Macquarie cut Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $133.27 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.04.

In related news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 87,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.72, for a total value of $11,062,275.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 87,297 shares in the company, valued at $11,062,275.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard N. Barton sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,626,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Netflix

Netflix Inc is an Internet television network with over 86 million members in over 190 countries enjoying more than 125 million hours of television (TV) shows and movies per day, including original series, documentaries and feature films. Members can watch as much as they want, anytime, anywhere, on nearly any Internet-connected screen.

