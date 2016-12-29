Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Purchases 5,500 Shares of News Corp. (NWSA)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of News Corp. (NASDAQ:NWSA) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 312,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in News Corp. were worth $4,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Veritable L.P. boosted its position in shares of News Corp. by 1.5% in the second quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 11,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of News Corp. by 0.6% in the second quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 50,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Advantus Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of News Corp. by 0.8% in the second quarter. Advantus Capital Management Inc now owns 36,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of News Corp. by 0.3% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 93,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The boosted its position in shares of News Corp. by 2.4% in the second quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 19,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the period. 93.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

News Corp. (NASDAQ:NWSA) traded down 0.26% during trading on Thursday, reaching $11.66. The company had a trading volume of 1,511,679 shares. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.82 and a 200-day moving average of $12.66. The stock’s market capitalization is $6.78 billion. News Corp. has a 1-year low of $10.21 and a 1-year high of $14.68.

News Corp. (NASDAQ:NWSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.00 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. News Corp. had a positive return on equity of 1.64% and a negative net margin of 0.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that News Corp. will post $0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NWSA. Bank of America Corp. cut News Corp. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut News Corp. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. Jefferies Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of News Corp. in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, TheStreet cut News Corp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. News Corp. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

In other News Corp. news, CFO Bedi Ajay Singh sold 29,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.39, for a total transaction of $429,642.23. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $484,468.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 13.93% of the company’s stock.

News Corp. Company Profile

News Corporation is a diversified media and information services company. The Company operates in five segments: News and Information Services, Cable Network Programming, Digital Real Estate Services, Book Publishing, and Other. The Company’s business consists of range of media, including news and information services, sports programming in Australia, digital real estate services, book publishing, and pay-television (TV) distribution in Australia, that are distributed under the brands, including The Wall Street Journal, Dow Jones, Herald Sun, The Sun, The Times, HarperCollins Publishers, FOX SPORTS Australia and realestate.com.au.

