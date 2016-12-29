Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has $4,489,000 Stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ALXN)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 5,536.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,637 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 35,987 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals were worth $4,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bremer Trust National Association increased its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the third quarter. Bremer Trust National Association now owns 5,478 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 4,915 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. MSI Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the third quarter. MSI Financial Services Inc now owns 4,290 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA increased its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% in the third quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 2,601 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evercore Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% in the second quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) traded down 0.08% during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $123.63. 1,008,473 shares of the stock traded hands. Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.12 and a 52 week high of $187.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $121.03 and its 200 day moving average is $125.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.72 billion, a PE ratio of 75.38 and a beta of 1.40.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.19. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 10.58%. The business had revenue of $799 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $787.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. Alexion Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post $4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ALXN. Cowen and Company restated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 12th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. FBR & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 14th. Leerink Swann set a $211.00 price target on Alexion Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $172.65.

In related news, EVP John B. Moriarty sold 1,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.61, for a total transaction of $123,828.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,951,968.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Leonard Bell sold 37,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.38, for a total transaction of $5,238,560.46. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 440,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,898,595.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.41% of the company’s stock.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of life-transforming therapeutic products. The Company operates through innovation, development and commercialization of life-transforming therapeutic products segment. The Company’s marketed products include Soliris (eculizumab), Strensiq (asfotase alfa) and Kanuma (sebelipase alfa).

