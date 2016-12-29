Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has $4,201,000 Position in Avnet Inc. (AVT)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lowered its stake in shares of Avnet Inc. (NYSE:AVT) by 43.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 102,314 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79,915 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Avnet were worth $4,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Weaver C. Barksdale & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avnet by 9.9% in the third quarter. Weaver C. Barksdale & Associates Inc. now owns 3,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Invictus RG acquired a new stake in shares of Avnet during the second quarter valued at approximately $132,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Avnet by 57.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 1,537 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avnet during the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Timber Hill LLC raised its stake in shares of Avnet by 183.8% in the third quarter. Timber Hill LLC now owns 5,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 12,382 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

Avnet Inc. (NYSE:AVT) traded up 0.27% during trading on Thursday, hitting $47.98. The company had a trading volume of 365,997 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.68 and its 200-day moving average is $42.53. Avnet Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.10 and a 52-week high of $51.50.

Avnet (NYSE:AVT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.01. The business earned $6.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.10 billion. Avnet had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 11.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Avnet Inc. will post $3.20 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.12%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AVT. Brean Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Avnet in a report on Sunday, October 30th. set a $43.00 price objective on Avnet and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Avnet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Cross Research lowered Avnet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. decreased their price objective on Avnet from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.22.

Avnet Company Profile

Avnet, Inc is a distributor of electronic components, enterprise computer, networking and storage products and software, information technology solutions and services, and embedded subsystems. The Company operates through two segments: Electronics Marketing (EM) and Technology Solutions (TS). The EM segment markets and sells semiconductors and interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices (IP&E), and embedded products to a customer base serving various end markets.

